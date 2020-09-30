Rebuild VA’s Economic Recovery Fund Expands Eligibility Criteria

Rebuild VA, the $70 million economic recovery fund launched in August is expanding its eligibility criteria to allow more small businesses to apply.

Businesses that received federal relief through the CARES Act and supply chain partners of businesses whose normal operations were impacted by the pandemic are now eligible to receive grants of up to $10,000.

For additional information about Rebuild VA, expanded eligibility criteria, covered expenses, and how to apply for funds, visit www.governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.