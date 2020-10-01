F.C. Halloween Window Paintings Cancelled This Year

(Photo: News-Press)

A recent annual tradition in the City of Falls Church, the citizen paintings with Halloween themes of windows of retailers in downtown will not occur this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the Falls Church Arts.

The statement by Shaun VanSteyn thanked the long-term voluntary role of Marty Behr organizing support for the annual event that has been a delight for students and parents alike since 2008.

The FCA’s current show, “A Woman’s Journey,” at its gallery space in the 600 block of West Broad continues even with the postponement of its opening reception.