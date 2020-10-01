Falls Church Calendar: October 1 – 7, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Recycling Extravaganza. For City of Falls Church residents only. Recycle electronics, computers, eye glasses, bikes, clothing, textiles, batteries and more. Shred up to three boxes of documents. And, properly dispose of consumer products that are either toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive. Recycling Center (217 Gordon Road, Falls Church). 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Oktoberfest. An Oktoberfest will be open to the public. Drinks and food available. Music by the Josh Allen Band takes the stage at 8 p.m. VFW Post 9274 (7118 Shreve Rd., Falls Church). 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

Personal Property (Car) Tax Due. The car tax for City of Falls Church residents is due to the Treasurer’s office by the close of business today, or by 5 p.m. Taxpayers can pay online at fallschurchva.gov/pay by entering the PPID number, and the 2020 bill number. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 703-248-5046 (TTY 711) or treasurer@fallschurchva.gov.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

New Yorker Discussion Group (online). If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to (virtually) drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. “The Legal Fight Awaiting Us After the Election” by Jeffrey Toobin will be the article discussed. This discussion will be held online. Email Pete Sullivan (psullivan@fallschurchva.gov) for a Zoom invitation or more info. 2 – 3 p.m.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video of the work session will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

Nora Palka (online). Watch concert at creativecauldron.org/virtual-concerts-and-cabarets.html. 8 p.m.

The Kodiaks. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Mars Rodeo Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Allman Other’s Presents Small Batch Band with Arielle’s Oyster Compny’s Pop-up Raw Bar. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

Cosmic Carl’s Drum Circle — Open Mic Night, All Are Welcomed To Join In. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 703-858-9186. 5 p.m.