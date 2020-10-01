Golf Tourney Benefitting F.C. High Extends Registration

The Falls Church High School Athletic Boosters Golf Invitational will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Penderbrook Golf Course (3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax).

Due to popular demand, the deadline to register has been extended to Oct. 3. Those interested should save their spot ASAP by visiting fchs-jaguar-athletic-boosters-club.square.site/golf.

The event will be a day of golf, prizes, food at an affordable (and safe) community event. All proceeds will be used to improve the athletic programs and facilities at Falls Church High School.

The cost is $110 (Adult) and $99 (Fairfax County Public Schools students and faculty). The price includes green fees, cart, lunch and post-golf refreshments as well as a silent auction.

Those who are interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Manisha Bhaskar at mbhaskarmarket@gmail.com.