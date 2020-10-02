F.C. Girl Scout Troop Headlines FIRSTfriday

FIRSTfriday of Falls Church is set for Oct. 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Art and Frame Falls Church (205 W. Jefferson St., Falls Church). The featured artist will be Saint James Girl Scout Troop 1109.

Each year the girl scouts create artwork that will be a part of the FIRSTfriday showing.

The proceeds from their sales go to benefit various charities. In past years, the girls have helped organizations like Lost Dog & Cat Rescue, Smile Train and Orangutan Outreach.

The event will have Covid-19 responsible guidelines, including: Masks are required to enter Art and Frame of Falls Church.

The entrance and exit are separate so attendees are asked to enter the appropriate door and follow the traffic patterns. The floor will be marked for social distancing. There will be hand sanitizers available and frequent cleaning of surfaces.