Personal Property Tax Bills Due Oct. 5

Personal Property Tax Bills on all vehicles and business equipment based in the City of Falls Church are due on Oct. 5 or postmarked by that date, to avoid late payment penalties.

Taxpayers can avoid the lines and pay their car taxes online. The current bill can be accessed online at: fallschurchva.gov/pay by entering the PPID number, or the 2020 bill number. It takes 24 hours for a change made in the Commissioner’s Office to then appear online in the form of a bill reduction.

Taxpayers can pay online with a credit card, which includes a 2.95 percent convenience fee charged by the online vendor, or they can pay for free by using an e-check, or send in the amount due with the bill in the U.S. Mail, or they can drop it off at the new City Hall Drop Box, located next to the West Wing Entrance to City Hall, or bring their bill, or any assessment adjustments, into City Hall to the Treasurer’s Office or the Commissioner’s Office on the second floor of the West Wing, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Questions about payments? Call the Treasurer’s Office at (703) 248-5046 or e-mail them at: treasurer@fallschurchva.gov. Remember, the City will be using the existing dark blue decal again this year, so residents shouldn’t remove it.

The City will use it another year as it transitions to a new, redesigned Permanent Decal next year, that residents will never have to remove from your windshield.

Many people are wondering about the DMV and the Real ID Driver’s License. The enforcement date for that more secure Driver’s License has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security an entire year until Oct. 1, 2021.