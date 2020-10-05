Goodwin House Goes Prehistoric For Its Own Olympics

(Photo: Courtesy Elizabeth Bement/Finn Partners)

LAST WEEK staff members at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads competed in the Dino-lympics. Dressed in inflatable dinosaur suits, staff members Susan Matthews (Mrs. T-Rex), Vernon Wiley (Pterodactyl) and Valerie Burke (Mr. T-Rex) raced through an obstacle course in the facility’s Knoll Garden.

(Photo: Courtesy Elizabeth Bement/Finn Partners)

The residents watched from the lawn in front of the Knoll Garden and from their balconies and guessed who they thought was in each dinosaur suit. Elizabeth Whitehouse, Cultural Arts and Events Manager at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, also dressed in a dinosaur costume, MC’d the event.