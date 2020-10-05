Man Behind 2014 Sexual Assault Sentenced to 65 Years

JESSE BJERKE. Photo: Courtesy Alexandria Sheriff’s Office

A man responsible for a sexual assault in the greater Falls Church area six years ago has been sentenced for his crimes, according to police.

Fairfax County police announced Monday that Jesse Bjerke, 39, from Arlington, was sentenced to a combined 65 years after DNA evidence linked him to a 2014 and 2016 sexual assault, the latter of which took place in the City of Alexandria.

Police said Bjerke was indicted in Fairfax County on charges of rape, object sexual penetration, abduction with intent to defile and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony in March.

He was then transferred to a venue in Alexandria City Circuit Court for a plea agreement and sentencing, which took place on Oct. 2, according to authorities.

The police’s investigation concluded that Bjerke was the perpetrator in sexual assault that took place on Aug. 1, 2014 at a pool located in Yarling Court in West Falls Church.

Per police, Bjerke arrived at the pool that day around 7 p.m. and started chatting with the 20-year-old victim.

He then brandished a gun and zip-tied the victims hands together before injecting her with the sedative Ketamine and sexually assaulting her, police said.

The police said that DNA evidence collected from the scene was eventually matched with a similar sexual assault case that occurred in Alexandria two years later.

Lab analysis orchestrated by Alexandria City police confirmed that Bjerke was a person of strong interest in both cases after successful DNA comparisons, according to police. Bjerke was arrested by Alexandria City police in Feb. 2019 for his offenses in 2016.