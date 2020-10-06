Ascension Chiropractic Moves to 450 W. Broad Street

Ascension Chiropractic has moved to 450 W. Broad Street, Suite 350, in Falls Church.

Previously located within the Falls Church Wellness Center, the practice is owned and operated Dr. Chantay Bess.

Dr. Bess holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta and a Doctorate from Life University in Marietta, Georgia.

In addition to providing pain relief for back and neck pain, Ascension Chiropractic’s services can also easy symptoms related to arthritis, asthma, balance and dizziness, high blood pressure, inflammation, migraine headaches, multiple sclerosis, pregnancy, and other health issues.

For more information, visit www.ascensionchirova.com.