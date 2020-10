The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved an application to convert three 16-story office buildings, located at 5201, 5203 and 5205 Leesburg Pike, into up to 720 live-work units.

The live-work concept allows tenants to choose whether to use the unit as a home, an office or a combination of the two.

Each building is planned to have up to 240 live-work units, and one building has the option to be set aside as age-restricted live-work units.