Adult, 2 Minors Hit By Car On W. Broad Street

An adult and two minors were hit by a car at the intersection of W. Annandale Road and W. Broad St. around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to police.

Falls Church City police said all three victims were taken to Virginia Hospital Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver remained on the scene, per the police.

Police said W. Broad St. was closed for 30 minutes following the incident, and authorities added that the collision is still under investigation. Police said no charges have been filed at this time.