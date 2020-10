The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hybrid informal networking breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 9 – 10 a.m.

Attendees can opt to join in either in person at the Original Pancake House or virtually.

There is no fee but those who attend in person are responsible for their personal checks and all must register to receive a Zoom link.

For more information, visit the calendar listing at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.