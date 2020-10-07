New Principal Named At Haycock Elementary

Elizabeth Beaty, who recently served as assistant principal at Chesterbrook Elementary School, has been named the new principal of Haycock Elementary School, which took effect Sept. 28.

Beaty began her career in FCPS as a special education teacher, serving students at Union Mill, Deer Park, and Virginia Run Elementary schools over a 16-year period.

In 2016, she was named the assistant principal at Braddock Elementary before joining the staff at Chesterbrook.

Currently, she also serves as an adjunct professor at George Mason University in the Division of Special Education and disAbility Research.

Beaty earned a Bachelor of Science degree in special education from the University of Virginia, a Master of Arts in special education from American University, and a Doctor of Education in administration and supervision from the University of Virginia.