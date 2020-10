The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is hosting Virginia Health Care Conference virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Speakers and panelists will address the impacts of Covid-19 on Virginia’s health systems, the need for greater equity in opportunity for health care, and the future of health care.

Registration is $45 and available at https://www.vachamber.com/event/virginia-health-care-conference/.