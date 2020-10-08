Falls Church Calendar: October 8 – 14, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Silent Witness Against Racial Injustice. The Social Justice Committee of Falls Church & Vicinity, a part of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and the Falls Church faith community invite people to demonstrate against voter suppression. Rain or shine. Bring a sign and water. Masks required. Social distance of 6-10 feet. Parking available at Falls Church Presbyterian. Broad St. 5 – 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

Teen Craft with Clay Cafe (Curbside Pickup). Interested participants can spend a creative afternoon at home with a Grab and Go Craft kit provided by Clay Cafe. Everything a participant needs to paint a pencil cup will be available in the kit. Craft Kits will be available via curbside pickup starting Thursday, Oct. 8, while supplies last. Participants should return their painted pencil cup to Clay Cafe Studios at 101 N Maple Ave, Falls Church for completion. Intended for grades 6-12. Pick up at the library’s temporary site (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church). 3 – 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. Video will be available after the meeting both online as well. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Voter Registration Deadline. Today is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia. Visit vote.elections.virginia.gov/Registration/DmvLookup for more information. All day.

THEATRE & ARTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

“Laundry and Bourbon” & “Lone Star.” A pair of popular, interlocking one-act comedies by James McLure that take place in small-town, Maynard, Texas. The two plays combine for a wildly entertaining, and occasionally poignant, evening of live theater. 6 p.m. Shows take place Oct. 8 & 10, and Oct. 15 & 17. Providence Players have established new procedures to make sure all activity is in accordance with regulations from the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Department of Health, and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Visit providenceplayers.org

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Spiral Trine with Pako’s Fresh Mex Food Truck. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Rain & Snow. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Open Mic at the Still featuring Dead Jams. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.