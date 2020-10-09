Del. Kory Hosts Town Hall on TJ High Admissions Policy

State Delegate Kaye Kory announced this week that she will host an online town hall on the current plans to reform the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology’s admissions policy aimed at “creating a more diverse student body than is currently the case.”

A long-time Fairfax County School Board member and member of the Virginia Secretary of Education’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, Kory stated she “has been intimately involved in this effort for years, and I firmly believe we can make impactful changes, but must listen to many voices raised and opinions expressed.”

The online event will be held from noon – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 and the public is urged to register in advance. Inquiries can be sent to delkkory@house.virginia.gov.