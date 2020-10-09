F.C. Indigenous Peoples’ Coat Drive Oct. 9 – 15

The third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Coat Drive benefiting the Oglala-Lakota Nation will be at F.C. City Hall starting Friday, Oct. 9. Community members can donate the following items, which will be shipped to the non-profit Re-Member on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota: Hooded winter coats, all sizes (new or gently used); baby blankets (new or gently used); new socks, all sizes; hooded sweatshirts (“hoodies”), all sizes (new or gently used); and, bars of soap (no plastic bottles please).

The donation drop box will be located near the elevator of the West Wing entrance of City Hall (300 Park Ave.) All visitors to City Hall must wear a mask or face covering before entering the building. Donation drop-off days and hours are: Friday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, and Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 1 – 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For additional information visit Re-Member.org or email kamel.linda@gmail.com