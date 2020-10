Falls Church Arts Plein Air Festival will take over a week-long period starting October 10.

During that time, artists will be around the area painting outside with their subjects in full view.

The competition will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon.

Paintings will be on display for judging and for purchase at the Falls Church Farmer’s Market. Competitors will vie for prizes. For more information, visit www.fallschurcharts.org.