F.C. Council Declares Oct. 12 ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’

The Falls Church City Council has issued a proclamation declaring Monday, Oct. 12 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Falls Church, and encouraged the community to reflect upon the many contributions as well as the continuing struggles of indigenous peoples.

Most City of Falls Church offices and services will be closed in observation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, including: City Hall and all government offices (including the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office, and Elections Office).

There will be no in-person early voting on Monday, Oct. 12. Curbside pick-up from the Mary Riley Styles Public Library will not be available Sunday or Monday, Oct. 11 and 12. The City Council will have a virtual regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.