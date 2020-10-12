The third annual Home Run for the Homeless will take place virtually over a 3 week period in October.

Participants will run or walk the 5 K anytime, anywhere they choose between Saturday, Oct. 10 – 31.

The event is presented by and benefits three local nonprofit organizations: Homestretch, Bridges to Independence and Community Lodgings.

All three provide housing, employment and child care services to homeless parents and their children in Northern Virginia.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/2FqytpO.