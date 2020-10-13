2 Hospitalized from Sunday Morning Shooting in Bailey’s Crossroads

A shooting in Bailey’s Crossroads early Sunday morning left two victims hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to Fairfax County police.

Authorities said that they responded to multiple calls about a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of S. George Mason Drive, which is the location of Build America Plaza.

Police said that Arlington County police had located one victim, a man, near the Boundary Channel exit on I-395 shortly after the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials from Washington, D.C.’s police department later reported that the other victim from the shooting was admitted at one of their hospitals. The victim also had non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that no arrests have been made, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information about this crime, to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web at fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.