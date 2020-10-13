Crime Report: Stolen Vehicles from Car Dealership

A late report of two vehicles being stolen from a car dealership and a robbery on W. Broad Street in this week’s crime report.

Larceny from Vehicle & Credit Card Fraud, 700 blk Randolph St. September 28, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked car and stole a wallet. A credit card taken from the wallet was used to make an unauthorized purchase.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. September 28, an unknown suspect stole money from a business.

Fraud-Impersonation, 400 blk S Maple Ave. September 30, an unknown suspect posed as a business manager and convinced an employee, via text, to purchase gift cards and provide the redemption codes to the suspect.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1000 blk E Broad St. Police received a late report of two stolen vehicles from the parking lot of a car dealership. The vehicles were stolen between March 12 and June 26.

Attempted Larceny-Shoplifting, 6600 blk Wilson Blvd. October 1, 9:35 pm, an unknown suspect attempted to steal merchandise from a business and fled the area once confronted by store security.

Robbery, 300 blk W Broad St. October 3, 10:30 am, an unknown male suspect assaulted two individuals and stole money and cell phones from them. The suspect fled in a car before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Larceny from Vehicle, 500 blk Lincoln Ave. During the overnight hours of October 3, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked car, rummaged through its contents, and stole an item of value.