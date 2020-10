(Photo: Courtesy Marc Robarge)

Tree of Positive Actions is a sculpture by Falls Church artist Marc Robarge where audience participation is crucial to its expressive power.

Observers are asked to respond by reflecting, then writing a specific positive action they will take to address systemic racism.

The piece is a part of Sculpture Now 2020 at McLean Project for the Arts (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean).

Learn more at mpaart.org.