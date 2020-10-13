Marymount Rises in ‘Best College’ Rankings

For the third consecutive year, Marymount University has risen in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings from 2021.

After jumping more than 20 spots in last year’s list, Marymount is once again moved up among the Best Regional Universities in the South – now ranked at No. 31 in the region (No. 37 in 2020 Rankings).

The University also improved its standing in four other regional categories as well:

• No. 1 for Most International Students (#2 in 2020)

• No. 2 for Campus Ethnic Diversity (#3 in 2020)

• No. 18 for Best Colleges for Veterans (#21 in 2020)

• No. 51 for Best Value (#58 in 2020)

“We are at the beginning of a new era for this University, one in which we will reach national recognition for our student success, alumni achievement and faculty and staff excellence,” said Dr. Irma Becerra, President of Marymount University. “These latest rankings prove what we at Marymount already know — our community is incredibly unique, we have something important to offer all of our students and that momentum is on our side. This is great news, and it’s so rewarding to have our efforts recognized.”

According to data that stretches back to 2014, the 2021 ranking of No. 31 overall in the region is the highest mark that Marymount has achieved in the Best Colleges Rankings.

The scores from U.S. News & World Report are determined through several weighted key measures of quality that consist of graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, social mobility, undergraduate academic reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, alumni giving and graduate indebtedness.