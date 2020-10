Body Dynamics Inc. is offering a series of free Zoom classes on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Scheduled classes include Balance with Barbara Benson on Oct. 8, Pilates with Ashley Templer on Oct. 15, Functional Movement with Lisa Clarkson on Oct. 29, and Recharge in 20 with Jorge Villabos on Nov. 5.

For more information, visit www.bodydynamicsinc.com.