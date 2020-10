The Original Pancake House in Falls Church has extended its hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hours Monday through Thursday are still 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Owned and operated by Jeff Bulman and Jane Bulman, the breakfast and lunch restaurant is located at The Shops at West Falls Church, 7395 Lee Highway.

For more information, visit www.ophrestaurants.com.