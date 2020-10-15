Falls Church Calendar: October 15 – 22, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Tiny Tot. Tiny Tot programs provide opportunities to interact one-on-one with young children while discovering the wonders of nature. Each program will engage children with hands-on learning and may include a variety of activities like songs, crafts, finger plays and mini-hikes. Adults must remain during the entire program. Ages 1 – 3. $5 fee due upon registration. To register, contact rtolman@arlingtonva.us. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m. 703-228-6535.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

Adapted Nature Hike — Barcroft Park. All are welcome to join the group on a leisurely-paced hike through a park. The forested trails will be accessible, smooth and shaded for a fun hike to explore and examine whatever we discover. Restrooms & water fountains inside Barcroft Sports & Fitness Center, paved trails open in the sun until forested area, trails are flat, benches at the picnic area for rest. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register for this hike, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 1:30 – 3 p.m.

R.I.P. — Remove Invasive Plants. Want to restore habitat and increase native species diversity in Arlington? Participants are encouraged to join work parties held every month that are making a difference with the return of ferns, wildflowers and the animals that depend on them to areas once covered in destructive invasive plants. Children and adults must pre-register at NaturalResouces@arlingtonva.us. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 4 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

Lorenzo the Great Magic Show (online). Local magician Lorenzo the Great “visits” the library for a spooky magic show. Interested viewers can see the show on Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mrspl. Video will be available from Saturday, Oct. 17 – 31 on the Facebook page. Call the Youth Services Desk at 703-248-5034 for more information. 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Free SAT Practice with Princeton Review (online). Interested participants can join the group for a free, full-length, online practice SAT test with the experts from the Princeton Review. The group will start with an online Zoom session and then participants will be able to take an online practice test to help you improve your skills for the real thing. Scores will be available afterwards. Students must register on the Princeton Review website to have access to the online test: princetonreview.com/product/offerings/469145. The day before the test students will get an email with the Zoom session details to join the group at the start of the test for information and instructions. 12:45 – 5 p.m.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATRE & EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

“Laundry and Bourbon” & “Lone Star.” A pair of popular, interlocking one-act comedies by James McLure that take place in small-town, Maynard, Texas. The two plays combine for a wildly entertaining, and occasionally poignant, evening of live theater. 6 p.m. Shows take place Oct. 8 & 10, and Oct. 15 & 17 at the Italian Cafe (7161 Lee Hwy, Falls Church). Providence Players have established new procedures to make sure all activity is in accordance with regulations from the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Department of Health, and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Visit providenceplayers.org

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

Great Northern — A Tribute to the Grateful Dead. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Joker Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

Mike Tash, Mary Shaver & Bob Trio. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Roadducks. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jeff Lefler. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9 p.m. 703-237-8333

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Azure Wolf. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Roadducks. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mark Scott Live and in concert. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9 p.m. 703-237-8333

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

19th Street Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Josh Allen Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.