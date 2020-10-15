Kensington Falls Church Sponsoring Pilates with Ashley Templar

Understanding the importance of physical fitness to mental health and the aging process, the Kensington Falls Church is sponsoring Pilates with Ashley Templar, a free class by Body Dynamics Inc., on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

This is part of a series of fitness classes the Kensington is sponsoring to enable Body Dynamics to offer them for free.

Future classes, all sponsored by The Kensington, include Functional Movement with Lisa Clarkson scheduled for Oct. 29, and Recharge in 20 with Jorge Villabos is set for Nov. 5.

For more information, visit www.bodydynamicsinc.