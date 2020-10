George Mason High School’s (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) picture day for grades 9 – 11 will be held on two short days — Friday, Oct. 16, and Friday, Oct. 23, from 1 – 7 p.m.

Families/students will need to create an account and book their own time(s) by visiting pickatime.com/client.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, no walk-ins will be accepted on these days. Students will enter the school using Door 19 and walk straight to the Mustang Cafe.