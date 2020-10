The Toy Nest and Fit4Mom are co-hosting Family Fun at Cherry Hill Park on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

The event will take place on the basketball court at 312 Park Avenue in Falls Church.

Moms can participate in movement and fitness fun while caregivers and dads can enjoy outdoor games with children.

For additional information about this free event, contact Lisa Bourven, owner of The Toy Nest at hello@thetoynest.com or Jaclyn Robertson, owner of Fit4Mom at jaclynrobertson@fit4mom.com.