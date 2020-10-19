F.C. City Schools Ranked First By Website

Niche.com named Falls Church City Public Schools the number one school division in Virginia. Niche ranks and links schools, companies and neighborhoods for its users.

The description of Falls Church City Public Schools notes that it is one of nine K-12 International Baccalaureate Continuum school divisions in the U.S. and a student‐centered, innovative, and inclusive community of lifelong learners with its five schools serving some 2,700 students including some tuition students who live in communities outside the City of Falls Church.

For more information, visit niche.com/k12/search/best-school-districts/s/virginia.