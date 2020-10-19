F.C. Local Publishes Book on Supreme Court Nominations

Falls Church resident Ilya Shapiro had his new book recently published, “Supreme Disorder: Judicial Nominations and the Politics of America’s Highest Court,” which covers the history of partisan judicial nominations and discusses reform proposals that could make for a more tame nomination process.

Shapiro, the director of Constitutional Studies at the libertarian CATO Institute, writes about the role Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has played in past Supreme Court nomination battles; the tumult of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings and what it will take to restore constitutional order and remove politics from the court system.

For more information, visit regnerygateway.com.