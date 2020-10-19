From the Front Page: Save Your Spot

(Photo: News-Press)

U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly (center, thumbs up) arrives at the Providence Community Center on Wednesday, one of the 13 new early voting locations set up by Fairfax County. Connolly, a true man of the people, even waited in the winding line to cast his ballot.

The voting locations have been opened up in the county where registered voters can cast their ballots through Oct. 31. The move is in response to an over 200 percent increase in voting in advance this year over 2016.

In addition to the County Government Center, locations near Falls Church include the McLean Community Center, the Thomas Jefferson Library on Rt. 50, the Tysons Pimmit Library, the Providence Community Center and the Mason Government Center.

Weekday hours are 1 – 7 p.m, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.