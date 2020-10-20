Crime Report: Car, Bike Stolen in Separate Incidents

A car was stolen from a commercial lot along S. Maple Avenue and an unsecured bike was stolen on W. Broad Street in this week’s Crime Report.

Threats, 300 blk Hillwood Ave. October 7, unknown suspects threatened to assault an individual during a verbal altercation. The suspects left the area prior to police arrival.

Larceny-Theft from Motor Vehicle, 200 blk W Annandale Rd. Between October 6 and October 7, unknown suspect(s) removed the catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 400 blk W Broad St. October 7, 2:50 pm, a suspect was observed on a surveillance camera concealing merchandise and then leaving the business without paying.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 300 blk S Maple Ave. October 8, unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from a business parking lot.

Bicycle Larceny, 300 blk W Broad St. October 10, unknown suspect(s) stole a bicycle that had been left unsecured in front of a business.

Credit Card Theft, 1200 blk W Broad St. October 10, unknown suspect(s) stole a credit card and fraudulently used it at nearby businesses to purchase merchandise.

Larceny, 100 blk W Broad St. October 10, unknown suspect(s) stole a backpack from a store shopping cart.

Driving Under the Influence, 200 blk W Broad St. October 11, 3:46 am, a male, 24, of Fort Washington, MD, was arrested for driving under the influence.