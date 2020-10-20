F.C. Students Begin Showing Up in Smooth, Limited Opening

Over 50 students have now returned to schools in Falls Church City Public Schools.

Last Tuesday, Oct. 13, saw students arriving for the first time this year at Jessie Thackrey Preschool, Mt. Daniel and Thomas Jefferson.

Temperature checks, masks, and hand sanitizer were universally employed. Six-foot distancing is reinforced through labeling on the buses and in all the buildings. Learning is safely resuming.

The next wave of students are kindergartners and third graders who return on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

With five days left to make intentions known, of the 400 or so students responding thus far, approximately 83 percent are indicating they intend to return under the hybrid model, with 17 percent selecting to remain virtual for the second semester.

On Nov. 17, grades 1, 2, 4 and 5 are due to begin returning.