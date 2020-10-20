Mason Band Mentorship Program Starts Oct. 26

George Mason High School band members offer a free program called Music Mentors, which is an opportunity for all Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School band students to work with experienced high school music mentors.

The Music Mentor meetings will be held on Mondays from 1:30 – 2 p.m. in Schoology. The first meeting will be on Oct. 26th. Upon registering, parents and students will receive an email discussing the program’s guidelines from Mary Jo West, Mason’s band director.

Music Mentors allows students to develop meaningful friendships with students who share the same passion for music. High school students will provide instruction on developing musical ability and coaching about the role of music in their lives. Band faculty members will monitor conferences. Interested students need to complete this google form to register by visiting docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCcJd0_