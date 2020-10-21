Endocrinology Group Moved Locations to 200 Park Avenue

The Endocrinology Group has moved from its previous location in Arlington to 200 Park Avenue in Falls Church.

The new three-story building includes 5000 square feet of outpatient clinical areas on the first two floors, as well as an upper level with a more than 700 square foot rentable event space, including a large conference room with adjacent galley kitchen, and dedicated parking lot.

Four dedicated private offices are also available for rent on the upper level. Repeatedly recognized as Washingtonian’s Top Docs and Northern Virginia Magazine’s Best Doctors, The Endocrinology Group is a growing medical practice specializing in adult physiology and medicine concerned with endocrine glands and hormones.

Founded in 2006, in Arlington, by Dr. Caroline Huang and Dr. Giang Bach, the practice includes five practitioners, including one with a concentration on transgender medicine.

The group remains affiliated with the Virginia Hospital Center and committed to the Georgetown University Medical School and Residency teaching programs.

For more information, visit www.endocrinologygroup.com.