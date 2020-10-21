F.C.’s Railroad Cottages Hailed Still Again

The innovative cottage-style housing project on Railroad Avenue in Falls Church that has been recently completed and occupied has once again received regional recognition for their creativity and application to a unique housing market.

The Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA Virginia) announced that the winner of the Red Clay Award for Development of the Year is the City of Falls Church for the Railroad Cottages project.

According to the APA newsletter, “The Railroad Cottages development features ten small houses and a guest house for common use by the residents. The design requirements incorporate numerous planning best practices, especially with respect to sustainability and resiliency. Climate change mitigation efforts are prevalent, including photovoltaic solar cells on the roof of the carport and geothermal heating for renewable energy, building upgrades to reduce harmful chemical emissions, pervious pavers and native plants for more natural stormwater management, and universal design elements for greater accessibility for all residents and guests.

“The development is located less than a five minute walk from the nearest bus stop and is close to a Metro stop, grocery store, and multiple public schools, ensuring that those without a car still have freedom of mobility. The developer, The Young Group agreed to contribute to the City’s Affordable Housing fund, furthering the City of Falls Church’s efforts at promoting equitable development in an especially high-cost region.