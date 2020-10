Homestretch is hosting Celebrating 30 Years of Empowering Homeless Families on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 7 – 8 p.m.

The free virtual event will include information about Homestretch’s programs and stories from many Homestretch graduates who will share their inspiring stories on how they were able to lift themselves out of homelessness and become self-sufficient with the help of Homestretch.

For more information, visit www.homestretchva.org. To register, go to https://bit.ly/33Y7ISh.