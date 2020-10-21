Teague Guy, Mason Grad & F.C. Resident, Dies at 27

Teague Matthew Guy

Teague Matthew Guy was born in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 4, 1993, lived in Falls Church and died at the age of 27 on Oct. 19, 2020. Teague was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was eight months old. Despite the health challenges he encountered throughout his life, he did not dwell on the negative. Rather, he accepted his fate, endured all of the challenges and complications and still made the best of every day. He had the support of dedicated and determined medical professionals (doctors, nurses, therapists, etc.) and was the beneficiary of the extreme generosity of two organ donors and their families. He had his first double lung transplant on June 11, 2015 and his second Sept. 5, 2020. Teague died from complications of the second transplant.

Teague attended Falls Church City Schools from kindergarten through his graduation from George Mason High School. He earned his BA in English Literature with a minor in Philosophy from Marymount University in 2019. He is remembered as an absolutely amazing person with a wry sense of humor and thoughtful and reflective soul. He had a deep compassion for issues that affected the people he cared about. Teague treasured the company of his friends and family. He loved games of all types and was heavily invested in game culture; video games, phone games, board games and collectible card games (especially MTG which printed the first version the year he was born.) He spent a good deal of time learning the nuances of every game to the point where his knowledge was encyclopedic. He liked to win but he loved to play.

He is survived by his parents, Tim and Kathy and his brother, Michael and sister-in-law Angela in addition to his paternal grandmother, Dottie, fourteen aunts and uncles, nineteen first cousins and scores of friends and extended family. Teague was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Don and Nancy Kay, his Aunt Betsy and his paternal grandfather, Jim. Teague will be profoundly missed by all those who knew him. Teague would like you to spend some time gathering with friends in person or virtually and play a game of your choice. COVID protocols (limited capacity and time, masks and physical distancing) will be in place during visitation with the family at Murphy’s Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad Street, Falls Church on Friday, Oct. 23 from 4 – 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 905 Park Avenue, Falls Church on Saturday, Oct 24 at 1 pm, also with limited capacity and precautions. For those wanting to attend the service virtually they can be viewed at https://m.facebook.com/MurphyFallsChurch. We are planning a celebration of life in Aug. 2021 when we can all be together safely. For those wanting to attend the services in person please RSVP to Murphy Funeral Home at 703-533-0341, to specify a attendance time for the memorial gathering and mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the charity of your choice or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Make a Wish Foundation or the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.