VML Awards 4 Falls Church Initiatives

by FCNP.com

The Virginia Municipal League presented four awards to the City of Falls Church this month, the City Council learned on Oct. 13.

One went to the City’s Covid-19 planning effort, a second to the Economic Development Authority for it’s micro-grant and other initiatives to support small businesses in the City during the pandemic.

A third went to Captain Ed Lancaster of the F.C. Police Department for extraordinary efforts to ensure public safety during the pandemic and a fourth went to the City’s Office of Communications for daily updates to keep the City well informed in the early days of the pandemic.