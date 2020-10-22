Falls Church Calendar: October 22 – 28, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

Halloween Scavenger Hunt. In lieu of the normal Halloween Carnival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Hallow-Scream Scavenger Hunt around parks in The Little City. Between Oct. 23 – Nov. 1, six signs will be hidden in six different City of Falls Church parks. Each sign will have a letter. Find all the signs and unscramble the letters to reveal the Hallow-Scream code word, and participants will win a Hallow-Scream Scavenger Hunt t-shirt. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/1763/Halloween-Scavenger-Hunt.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.).

In-Person Early Voting. The last two Saturdays in October (Oct. 24 & 31) are open for early in-person voting for City of Falls Church voters. All visitors to City Hall must wear a mask or face covering. Voters must bring a valid Voter ID, which as of July 1 includes their Voter Information Notice (aka Voter Card) or a utility bill with their name and registered address on it. Valid Photo IDs — such as a Virginia Drivers License, U.S. Passport or Employment Badge — are still accepted as Voter ID as well. Voters over the age of 65 or with physical limitations may vote curbside outside City Hall. They should call the Elections Office at 703-248-5085 (TTY 711) once they’ve arrived or call ahead and make an appointment. Be advised that the Falls Church Farmers Market occurs in the City Hall parking lot every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. – noon and parking will not be available directly in front of City Hall at that time. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9. a.m. – 5 p.m.

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The public can drop-off pills for disposal with the City of Falls Church Police Department. Drop off any expired, unused, or unwanted pills and patches free and anonymously. Vape pens and eCigarettes are also accepted as long as the battery is removed. Note that police cannot accept liquids or needles/sharps at this event. At the last Take-Back Day event in October 2019, Americans turned in over 882,919 pounds of unwanted medicines through over 6,174 collection sites nationwide. In Virginia alone, 23,958 pounds of unwanted medicines were collected at 203 sites state-wide. For more information, visit the DEA Take Back Day website at takebackday.dea.gov. Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dia de Muertos / Day of the Dead. Interested attendees can come celebrate the Day of the Dead with park staff for a night of family fun. Participants will make calaveras, the decorative sugar skull masks and costumes, hear holiday lore and see some live animals. Afterward, the group will go on a night hike through the candlelit forest. For families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 6 – 7:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL MEETING

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2, adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

Andrew Renner (5 p.m.) and Josh Allen Band (7 p.m.). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 703-858-9186.

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Cassaday Concoction. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Bad Influence Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brad Pugh. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9 p.m. 703-237-8333.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

City Farm Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Born Cross Eyed. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Feel Free. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Jamison Greene Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Shree. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9 p.m. 703-237-8333

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

Lady Limbo Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Frank O — Singer/Songwriter Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Form of Expression. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.