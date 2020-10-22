Around F.C.

Update on School Renaming Consideration Process

by FCNP.com

The first of two public hearings on the renaming consideration for George Mason High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School will be held on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Community members who want to register to speak at the second hearing on Oct. 29 should visit bit.ly/schoolrenaming. Community members may also submit feedback via a survey on the website.

The survey is open through Oct. 28. A timeline for this process, possible costs associated with a name change, and background on George Mason and Thomas Jefferson can also be found on the website. Questions may be directed to renamingquestions@fccps.org.