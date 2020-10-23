Creative Cauldron Holds Movie Premiere

The Creative Cauldron is debuting an original movie in Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Saturday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

The movie, “Cinderella’s Dream: Movie Musical,” will showcase the Creative Cauldron’s acclaimed Learning Theater program that has pivoted in the time of Covid-19 to create an original movie, complete with professional special effects and musical scores by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith.

When Ella has trouble fitting in at school, she turns to her old favorite fairy tale for guidance — and falls in. But is this Cinderella the meek, marriage material she always knew? And are there somehow more stepsisters? The theatre group will be having a home town socially distanced premiere in the park to celebrate. Very limited tickets available. Learn more at creativecauldron.org/cinderellas-dream-movie.html.