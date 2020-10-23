News-Pod (Podcast): Why Affordable Housing + Brave Bros & Halloween Saved (!)

This week we run through the headlines (of course, with some commentary delicately sprinkled throughout).

We cover the lead story on affordable housing and ask what is its “Why?” as well as get into the touching story on the Kulman brothers and their fight against an extremely rare genetic disorder and how City residents defied governing advice to save Halloween.

So much fun was had recording this (scripting and editing is a different story). Plus we have a photo for this one! Look at that!

As always, feel free to email me comments/critiques/love letters at mdelaney@fcnp.com and I’ll gladly address them during next week’s recording.

Until next time,

-Matt