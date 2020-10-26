Son Charged with Murder in F.C. Father’s Stabbing

A man was arrested in the Idylwood area of greater Falls Church last week after he was found in the home of his father who had been stabbed and killed, according to police.

Fairfax County police said that Alexander Bellini, 28, of Chantilly, is facing charges of second degree murder and violation of a protective order while armed with a deadly weapon.

Alexander was in the 2300 block of Watters Glen Court home of his father, Christopher Bellini, 59, when police said they arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to authorities, they found Christopher suffering from stab wounds upon their arrival.

Officers attempted to aid Christopher, police said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A knife that police believe was used by Alexander had been recovered at the scene.

Alexander had been prohibited from contacting his father due to a recent protective order, according to police.