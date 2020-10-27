Crime Report: Items Stolen From Two Parked Cars

Two vehicles had items stolen out of them on Wrens Way in this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny-Theft from Motor Vehicle, 300 blk Wrens Way. October 13, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole several items of value.

Larceny-Theft from Motor Vehicle, 300 blk Wrens Way. Between October 12 and October 14, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole several items of value.

Forging and Uttering Bank Notes, 1100 blk W Broad St. October 17, a male, 56, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for forging and uttering bank notes and possessing fictitious identification.

Obstruction of Justice, 1000 blk W Broad St. October 17, a female, 34, of Adelphi, MD, was charged with obstruction of justice.