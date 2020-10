(Photo: Courtesy Bev Rocco)

Slightly late, but Saint James School Girl Scout Troop 1109 were the featured artist(s) at Art and Frame Falls Church’s FIRSTfriday event to start October.

Special guests in Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan (foreground, left) and Mayor David Tarter (center, wearing t-shirt).

All the artwork sold, and the proceeds go to Smile Train, which provides life changing surgeries to children with cleft palates around the globe. (Photo: Courtesy Bev Rocco)