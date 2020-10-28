Estein USA & Vanderbilt Properties Acquires 2 Fairview Park Offices

A joint venture between Estein USA and Vanderbilt Office Properties has acquired 3170 and 3180 Fairview Park, a 175,000-square-foot office building complex in Falls Church for $87.5 million.

Marcus Partners, which purchased the property in 2017, sold the building after making capital improvements that included the addition of high-end eatery Bistro in the Park, a 5,000-square-foot fitness facility and a 100-seat auditorium with an additional 100-seat conferencing facility.

The property is currently 98 percent occupied and includes notable tenants General Dynamics Information Technology, Capital Caring Health, Sheet Metal Workers’ National Pension Fund and Balfour Beatty.