Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, Council Member Phil Duncan, Council Member Letty Hardi, EDA Member Erin Messner, and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Dogtopia of Falls Church to The Little City on Oct. 14. Included in the photo is Dogtopia owner Jim Hannesschlager (fourth from the left) and manger Cat Michael (second from the left.) Dogtopia is located at 108 W. Jefferson Street in Falls Church.

